Wilson Health cuts ribbon on Center for Orthopedics

Nurse Manager of Orthopedics Rachel Yoder, right, gives a brief explanation of Robot Rosa to Alex Counts during a tour of Wilson Health’s new Center for Orthopedics on Thursday, Oct. 22. A ribbon cutting was also held during a dedication ceremony, with remarks from Wilson Health President and CEO Mark Klosterman.

Participating in the ribbon cutting are (L – R) Dr. Malarkey, Sara Brehm, Rachel Yoder, Dr. McNeilan, Dr. Heckler, Mark Klosterman, Andy Counts, Julie Covault, Bill Gavigan, Dr. Reed.

Mark Klosterman, President and CEO , Wilson Health offers opening remarks at the dedication of the new Center for Orthopedics at Wilson Health.

