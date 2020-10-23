On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will also be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

Council is expected to adopt an ordinance amending various sections of and ordinance regarding city-owned and non-residential sanitary sewers.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance assessing the cost of I & I sanitary building drain inspection and/or repair.

It is expected for council to adopt two resolutions to authorize the confirmation of the appointment of Oshae Peart to the Recreation Board and to accept the plat titled “Dollar Tree Sidney Subdivision.”

There will be a discussions on extending the vacation leave conformance deadline, Trick-or-Treat observation in 2021 and to consider cancelling December’s second regular meeting.

Jackson Center Council

JACKSON CENTER — The Jackson Center Village Council will meet Monday, Oct. 26, at 7 p.m.

David Klopfenstein, Anna Rescue, will give council the departments annual update. Committee reports, along with the administrator’s report will be given.