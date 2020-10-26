Pro-Trump parade held

Jonathan Wisener, 16, of Wapakoneta, son of Grant and Karen Wisener, rides a small tractor in a pro-Trump parade that drove from the courtsqaure to Anna, Botkins, Wapakoneta and Jackson Center, on Sunday, Oct. 25. The parade started after a pro-Trump rally, organized by Nick Inman, of Sidney, on the courtsquare.
Troy Millhouse, left, of Fletcher, and his granddaughter, Shay Garner, 6, of Piqua, daughter of Gypsy and Nick Garner, attend the Trump rally.