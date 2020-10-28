Boo! On the Moon slated for Halloween day

WAPAKONETA – Dress up and join the Armstrong Air & Space Museum as the organization hosts its annual Halloween event, “Boo! On the Moon,” Saturday, Oct. 31, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For this eerie affair, the museum galleries will be adorned in spooky and festive props and decorations. Be sure to check out the “terrifying tech-lab” as educators conduct fun demonstrations and experiments. The museum has also prepared nearly 300 goodie bags to pass out to children who visit that day. To help with costs, the museum will also be offering half-off admission to children 12 years and younger who are dressed in a Halloween costume.

“2020 has been an especially challenging year for families,” said Executive Director Dante Centuori. “Ihe museum is trying to provide an event for families to come celebrate Halloween while still keeping in mind public health and safety.”

Like many public facilities in Ohio, the museum has a capacity limit and will restrict the number of guests permitted inside the building to ensure proper social distancing. The museum also requires individuals to wear face coverings while inside the museum at all times. Children 10 years and younger and those with certain medical conditions are exempt from this requirement.

“In years past, museum staff and volunteers passed out candy and treats throughout the museum,” said Experience Coordinator Greg Brown. “This year, however, we wanted to limit the amount of contact and interaction between staff and guests. The event has really been modified to promote public health while still trying to preserve the spirit of the holiday.”

Brown also points out this year in particular is special because Halloween falls on both a full and blue moon. For event questions, call the museum at 419-738-8811 or visit the “Boo! On the Moon” event page on Facebook.