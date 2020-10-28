Police log

WEDNESDAY

-12:01 a.m.: driving under the influence. Matthew James Delafuenta, 23, of Sidney, was arrested for OVI.

TUESDAY

-11:41 p.m.: warrant. Misty Lynn King, 39, of Sidney, was arrested on an active Champaign County warrant.

-7:53 p.m.: criminal damaging. A rear passenger’s side tire, valued at $200, was reported damaged in the 1300 block of Constitution Avenue.

-6 p.m.: theft — deception. A male juvenile was charged with theft after Walmart on Michigan Street reported the theft of merchandise in the amount of $138.49.

-8:08 a.m.: criminal trespassing. Jeremy S. Swiger, 41, of Sidney, was arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

MONDAY

-2:13 p.m.: driving under the influence. Tyler Lee Sanchez, 27, of Piqua, was arrested for OVI.

Oct. 16

-8:49 a.m.: criminal damaging. A rear window on a silver 2003 Dodge, which is valued at $100, was reported damaged in the 500 block of Urban Avenue.

Crashes

Jerry VanHorn, 51, of Sidney, was cited with right of way when turning left after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 4:25 p.m.

VanHorn was was attempting to turn left onto Sixth Avenue from state Route 47 when he turned into the path of the westbound vehicle on state Route 47 that was driven by Mark Lawson, 57, of Quincy.

• Amy L. Jeffries, 52, of Sidney, was cited with speeding after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 3:39 p.m.

Jeffries was traveling eastbound on Lincoln Street when he stopped at the stop sign and failed to clear the intersection, proceeded and struck the southbound vehicle on Spruce Avenue, driven by Roy Bulle, 89, of Sidney.

• Tyler L. Sanchez, 27, of Piqua, was cited with operation without reasonable control after a three vehicle crash on Monday at 9:09 p.m.

Sanchez was traveling northbound in the 700 block of Spruce Avenue when he struck the rear of the legally parked vehicle owned by Jennifer R. Davis, of Sidney, which then hit the rear of the legally parked vehicle, owned by Gretchen A. Sekas, of Sidney.

Fire, rescue

WEDNESDAY

-2:50 a.m.: medical. Crews responded to a call.

TUESDAY

-12:03 to 6:12 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to four calls.

-10:55 a.m. to 4:26 p.m.: crash. Medics responded to two automobile crashes.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

