Historic Sidney Theatre holds registration for upcoming radio-play performance

SIDNEY — The Historic Sidney Theatre’s Department of Education and Engagement is inviting high schoolers in the area to participate in “A Christmas Carol”: A Live Radio Play Workshop Series.

Students will spend four to five short rehearsals and workshops putting together an abbreviated version of Charles Dickens “A Christmas Carol” in the style of a radio-play. Roles will be assigned during the first rehearsal and students and staff will work together to produce the radio play within the following rehearsals with a live performance of the radio-play during the week of Dec. 14 through the 20.

Registration is currently open to students in grades 9 through 12 online at www.Sidneytheatre.org. Registration ends Sunday, Nov. 1, at noon and spots are limited, so those interested in participating are encouraged to reserve their spots ASAP.

The first workshop and rehearsal will take place Thursday, Nov. 5, from 7 to 9 p.m.

Rehearsal dates and times will be announced and determined once all schedules have been received from registered students. Staff will work hard to try and accommodate everyone’s schedule, so that all may participate and be present at all rehearsals and workshops.

The performance will be live on the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Stage. The performance will also be recorded as well as livestreamed to the theatre’s social media platforms. For a small fee, a limited live audience can watch the show at the theatre. Tickets and event information for the performance will be available soon.

Students will receive their script, a few other learning materials, and a t-shirt for participating.

There is a small $20 fee for participating, as to ensure commitment from the student for participating. If this fee is an issue in any way at all, please do not hesitate to call or text Laney Shaw 937-710-5195 or email her at LShaw@Sidneytheatre.com. The student or a guardian must reach out to Laney prior to registration in order to have the registration fee waived.

The theatre will be adhering to all mandates, guidelines, and regulations as stated by the government, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. Students will be required to wear a mask and will be socially distanced. Other cleaning standards and more will be covered with each student in extra communication after registering.

For more information, contact the theatre at office@sidneytheatre.com, or call 937-498-1921.