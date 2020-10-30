Emergency meeting set

RUSSIA — The Loramie Township Board of Trustees will hold an emergency meeting Friday, Oct. 30, 2020, at 3:30 p.m. at the Loramie Township House, 3505 Russia Versailles Road, Russia, to consider passing resolutions amending Resolutions 2020-7A and 2020-7B to clarify that the question of the proposed 2.45 mill additional tax levy for the purpose of the construction, improvement, or maintenance of buildings for firefighting services is to be submitted only to the electors of Loramie Township, Russia Fire District, including the village of Russia.