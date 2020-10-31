Team Trump bus stops by De Graff

Mike Pence’s brother and Indiana’s 6th Congressional District Representative Greg Pence, far right, prepares to autograph a sign for Grady Lyle, center, 8, as his dad, Chris Lyle, both of Jackson Center, watches. Pence was with a group of other Republican VIP’s that stopped by Precision Custom Products, Inc. near De Graff on Friday, Oct. 30. The group was riding around Ohio in a large red Team Trump bus.

A Golden Doodle named Kimber, owned by Brittany Jackson, of DeGraff, waits for the Team Trump Bus to arrive at Precision Custom Products, Inc. near De Graff on Friday, Oct. 30.

