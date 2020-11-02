Gand jury indicts 11 people

SIDNEY – A Sidney man has been charged with 10 counts of pandering obscenity based on indictments handed down by the Shelby County grand jury on Oct. 29.

In all, 11 people were indicted and were arraigned on Nov. 2 in Shelby County Common Pleas Court.

Stephen E, Cheek, 49, was charged with pandering sexually oriented material involving a minor, all counts were fourth-degree felonies.

According to online court records, Cheek is accused of possessing pictures of a minor participating or engaging in sexual activity.

Oziel A. Godinex-Galvan, 31, Sidney, was charged with gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.

Authorities believe he touched a person under the age of 13 years of age for sexual arousal.

Judith J. Wells, 73, Sidney, is charged with vehicular assault, a fourth-degree felony.

She is accused of recklessly driving her vehicle into another car on Aug. 18 causing serious harm to a female passenger in the other vehicle.

Other indictments include:

• Michael Ceyler, 58, Sidney, failure to comply with order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.

• Nigel A. Allen, 33, at large, three counts of receiving stolen property, all fifth-degree felonies.

• Joseph V. Morrison Jr., 38, aggravated possession of drugs and possessing criminal tools, both fifth-degree felonies.

• Travis Foster, 32, Sidney, failure to appear, fourth-degree felony.

• Layne Edward Sharp, 24, failure to appear, fourth-degree felony.

• Che Riegel, 44, at large, failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• John A. Walker Jr., 31, at large, failure to register, third-degree felony.

• Benjamin M. Current, 42, at large, failure to provide a change of address, a third-degree felony.

By Jim Painter For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

