Levy results

SIDNEY — Unofficial results from levy issues on Tuesday’s ballots includes:

Sidney City Schools 10-year, 7.3-mill emergency property tax levy: for the levy, 4,283; against the levy, 6,623

Loramie Fire District: for the levy, 3,104; against the levy, 763

Franklin Township: for the levy, 758; against the levy, 528

Loramie Township: for the levy, 852; against the levy, 365

Jackson Township: for the levy, 690; against the levy, 528

Van Buren Township: for the levy, 831; against the levy, 365

Dinsmore Township: for the levy, 1,142; against the levy, 732

More election results will be published in Thursday’s newspaper.