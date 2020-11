Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The hours will change to Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning in September.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center is offering a “Backyard Wildlife Chat” program for anyone ages 3 to adult within a 30 mile radius of the Nature Center. Two Wildlife Ambassadors will come to a location of the participant’s choosing with hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for an educational experience. Cost for the program is $50 plus mileage for members and $75 plus mileage for nonmembers. Programs are offered during the day and can be arranged for the evening for an additional $25. If the weather isn’t favorable, the program will be rescheduled for a later date as this is an outdoor program only. To schedule a program, contact 937-698-6493 any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• The Versailles Modern Mothers will be hosting their 11th Annual Quarter Raffle as a Facebook Live event on Friday, Nov. 6 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $30 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/modern-mothers-quarter-benefit-tickets-118086007427.

• The Wilson Health Auxiliary will host an online $5 Jewelry Sale from Monday, Nov. 2 through Monday, Nov. 9. The vendor for this sale is Masquerade Jewelry & Accessories. There will be a variety of items available for women, men and kids. The website is: store.masqueradefundraising.com; enter code 6660 at checkout. Proceeds from this sale benefit the Wilson Health Auxiliary’s Scholarship Fund for local students majoring in the healthcare field. For questions, contact Jenny Meyer at 937-498-5390 or jmeyer@wilsonhealth.org.

FRIDAY, NOV. 6

• Agape Distribution, West Ohio Food Bank and Shelby County United Way will be sponsoring a food distribution event from 10 a.m. to noon. The event will be set up as a drive-thru at the Shelby County Fairgrounds, 655 S. Highland Ave., Sidney. Limit is two families per vehicle and the event is open to anyone in need while supplies last.

SATURDAY, NOV. 7

• The A.B. Graham Memorial Center will host an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon. Meal includes pancakes, sausage and fried mush. Cost is $8 per adult and $4 per child 12 and under. Carry-out is also available. The center is located at 8025 E. State Route 36, Conover.

SUNDAY, NOV. 8

• The Houston Community Association will host their annual Turkey & Ham Dinner from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Menu includes turkey, ham, dressing, mashed potatoes or sweet potatoes, gravy, green beans, applesauce or cranberry salad, dinner roll with butter, and various desserts. Canned pop and water is available. Meal is served on donation basis and is drive-thru only. The Houston Community Center is located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road in Houston.

THURSDAY, NOV. 12

• The Johnson-Humrickhouse Museum will host “A Scholarly Chat with Dr. Scott Butler” from 6 to 8 p.m. Dr. Butler will give a presentation based on his upcoming book, which talks about 16,000 years of frontier history of Coshocton. At the conclusion of the talk, the winners of the 2020 Mary Harris Prizes for non-fiction writing will be announced and awards presented. This event will take place on Zoom. Please email jhmuseum@jhmuseum.org to register a spot. The lecture will be recorded for later viewing on the museum’s website at www.jhmuseum.org.