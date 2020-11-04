Bergman retains commissioner’s seat in Auglaize County

WAPAKONETA — Voters in Auglaize County turned out to the polls Tuesday in what is anticipated to be record numbers.

Board of elections officials anticipated an 85% voter turnout between early voting, in-person voting and mail-in voting.

In the Auglaize County Commissioner’s race, John Bergman, the incumbent Republican, defeated his challenger Duane Stienecker, an independent, by an 84% to 16% margin.

Shelly Barrett, of Wapakoneta, voted for Bergman.

“I’ve just known Bergman for a long time,” Barrett said. “I have been pleased with the way he’s functioned in that role in the past, so I didn’t have cause to change my vote to the independent.”

Jeffery Adams, of St. Marys, cast his vote for Stienecker.

“I voted for Stienecker,” Adams said. “We were talking to a bunch of union members and heard he was the best guy for the job.”

At the end of the year, Bergman will have served 24 years as Auglaize County Commissioner. It’s a job he’s excited about continuing.

“I’m very humbled by the numbers. I’m glad they trust me with the county’s business with the other two commissioners. I look forward to another four years of giving them good service,” Bergman said.

In the other commissioner’s race, David Baumbauer, a Republican, was running unopposed.

In the race for Auglaize County Coroner, Jason Stienecker (R) beat Ken Fox (I).

Michael Vorhees was elected sheriff. He ran unopposed and will replace Al Soloman, who did not seek re-election.

There were several tax levies on the ballot in Auglaize County, all of them passing in final unofficial results:

• Council on Aging: 1 mill renewal levy for expenses and maintenance for five years. (76% to 24%)

• Goshen Township: 0.6 mill renewal levy for current expenses for five years. (73% to 27%)

• Logan Township: 1 mill renewal for general construction for five years. (65% to 35%)

• Wayne Township: 0.75 mill renewal levy for fire and emergency medical services for five years. (77% to 23%)

• Village of Buckland 3.0 mill renewal levy for current expenses for five years. (56% to 44%)

• Village of Cridersville: 2.0 mill renewal levy for fire and emergency medical services for four years. (62% to 38%)

• Spencerville schools (overlap) 1.4 mill renewal levy for permanent improvements for five years. (62% to 38%)

• Vantage Career Center (overlap) 0.7 mill renewal levy for permanent improvements for five years. (85% to 14%)

• Clay Township: 2.0 mill additional levy for fire and emergency medical services (continuing levy). (74% to 26%)

• German Township: 1.5 mill replacement levy for fire and emergency medical services (continuing levy). (74% to 27%)

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_AuglaizeCombined.jpg John Bergman https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_JohnBergman.jpg John Bergman Duane Stienecker https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_Stienecker.jpg Duane Stienecker

By Sam Shriver sshriver@limanews.com

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.

Reach Sam Shriver at 567-242-0409.