On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a regular meeting on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

It is expected for council to adopt an ordinance assessing the cost of Inflow and Infiltration (I&I) sanitary building drain inspection or repairs.

Council will be introduced to and is expected to adopt an ordinance making supplemental appropriations for the year 2020, declaring such expenditures of funds and the undertaking of the projects necessary due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19, authorizing use of the Coronavirus Aid Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act funding for public safety payroll expenses and declaring an emergency, so it will take effect immediately.

Council will be introduced to an ordinance amending various sections of and ordinance regarding city-owned and non-residential sanitary sewers.

Council will also be introduced to an ordinance to amend sections pertaining to water, sewer, stormwater and solid waste collection rates.

There will also be discussions on the following:

• The North Central Ohio Solid Waste District fee changes;

• The Aerotech Aviation hangar land lease agreement amendment;

• The false alarm administration fee;

• The 2021 budget.

Council will also go into an executive session to consider the employment and compensation of a public employee.

Fairlawn Board of Education

SIDNEY — Fairlawn Local Schools Board of Education will meet Wednesday, Nov. 11, at 6 p.m. in the Workforce Hanger.

Items on the agenda include reports from administration and board members, an executive session to discuss the employment or compensation of an employee of the district, and to adjust the hourly rate of Deb Cummons-Parker to $22 per hour from Nov. 1, 2020, to May 30, 2021.