Xounxil siaxuaawa COVID CARES funds

NEW BREMEN – The New Bremen Village Council met Monday, Nov. 9, to determine how to spend COVID CARES funding on behalf of the village.

Mayor Bob Parker said they were putting together plans on how to put the $237,049.27 to use. The money must be encumbered by Nov. 20. Purchases being considered include fire department equipment such as neck gaiters and face pieces and sanityzing/disinfecting equipment. For the police, they are investing in E-Citation module to work with the courts, breathalyzer equipment and a fogger to disinfect their vehicles. To facilitate work at remote locations, laptops and software would be purchased.

In other action, council approved a first reading of a resolution to award a 2021 salt contract to Artesian of Pioneer for $134.25 per ton.

They also approved an emergency resolution to apply for a water conservation grant from the Federal Land and Water Conservation Fund through the Ohio Department of Natural Resources. If awarded, the funding would be used to repair leaks in the municipal swimming pool.

They approved a second reading of a resolution to renew the two-year contract with Thomas Guillozet to served as village magistrate.

Approved was a second reading of a resolution to have the city of St Marys served as Income Tax Administration for 2021-23 at 1.75%.

A third and final reading was approved of an ordinance which authorizes the sale of personal property on GovDeals.com for 2021

Council adjourned to executive session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken when they returned to regular session.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

