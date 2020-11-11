Police log

WEDNESDAY

-3:09 p.m.: theft. A bag of chips was reported stolen at Speedway on Michigan Street.

TUESDAY

-7:42 p.m.: assault. Police investigated an alleged assault.

-6:07 p.m.: theft — deception. The theft of $30 by deception was reported at the Canal Place Apartments on West Poplar Street.

-4:01 p.m.: warrant. Jeremiah D. Purk, 41, at large, was arrested on an outstanding Miami County warrant.

-11:09 a.m.: theft. A Weeks 2 cellphone, valued at $90, was reported stolen in the 300 block of East South Street.

-10:27 a.m.: criminal damaging. A front window/double pane, valued at $200, and concrete steps were reported damaged at Plug & Play Home Computers on East Court Street. Damage to the steps is set at $100.

-8:51 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 300 block of Ironwood Drive.

MONDAY

-10:19 p.m.: possession of drugs. Police are investigating a drug incident in which a small baggie of suspected drugs and a syringe was seized in the 600 block of South Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

No one was cited after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday at 3:28 p.m.

Devontea Weatherspoon, 21, of Sidney, was traveling northbound on Wapakontea Avenue when he told police he swerved to avoid the vehicle driven by James Fox, 35, of Sidney, that had pulled out of Dominos’ private drive and in front of him, but was unable to avoid a colission. Weatherspoon’s vehicle hit Fox’s vehicle then went off the road and hit a pole.

Fox told police he was pulling onto Wapakoneta Avenue from Dominos and then when attempting to turn right onto Bennett Street, Weatherspoon passed him on the right and caused a crash. Fox said he was already on the roadway traveling north when Weatherspoon attempted to pass. He further said that he saw Weatherspoon, but had plenty of time to pull out and turn.

Due to conflicting stories, police were unable to determine who was at fault and no one was cited.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

