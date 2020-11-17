Walker named November Teen of the Month

HOUSTON — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Collin Walker their November 2020 Teen of the Month. Walker is a senior at Houston High School. Collin achieves a 4.0 GPA and ranks first in his class.

Walker is the son of Bruce and Connie Walker, of Houston.

His academic activities and academic honors and awards include: high school band; jazz band; FFA; Spanish Circle; and National Honor Society. Walker was president and first chair in band and FFA president.

His extracurricular and community activities include: Houston Golf Team; Houston Community Association; Academia; and attending Oran Christian Church.

Walker’s extracurricular and community honors and awards include: Oran Christian Church Steward and choir director.

Walker’s future plans and goals are to own and operate a welding and fabrication business.

“Collin is an excellent student and leader amongst his peers. He represents the very sort that Houston HS has to offer,” Houston High School Principal Jeff Judy said.