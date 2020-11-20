Children’s book author to join Fall Family Literacy Night

BOTKINS — World-renowed children’s book author Laura Numeroff, best known for “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” will be part of the virtual Fall Family Literacy Night on Monday, Nov. 23. The event is hosted by Botkins Local Schools.

Parents and students will receive tips from Numeroff on building a literacy-rich home, and will have the opportunity to ask questions at the end of her presentation. Students who are participating in the session will receive take home packets including resources for parents and students, as well as dry ingredients and recipes to make some of the treats mentioned in Numeroff’s books.

Numeroff is looking forward to meeting Botkins students, parents and teachers and sharing her insight on creating a literacy-rich home where kids and parents fall in love with a great story night after night.

For more information about Numeroff, visit www.lauranumeroff.com.