December kicks off with 2 local blood drives

SIDNEY – Two local blood drives will be held on Thursday, Dec. 3.

The Sidney Apostolic Temple will host a community blood drive from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 210 S. Pomeroy Ave., Sidney. A blood drive sponsored by the Jackson Center Sons of American Legion will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at the American Legion Scheer Post, 627 E. College St., Jackson Center.

Donors must make an appointment at www.DonorTime.com or by calling 937-461-3220.

Antibody testing will help measure the spread of the virus among the population and help identify more people eligible to donate COVID-19 convalescent plasma. The antibody-rich plasma from those who have recovered from COVID-19 is vital for the treatment of critically ill coronavirus patients.

Donors are required to provide a photo ID that includes their full name. Past CBC donors also are asked to bring their CBC donor ID card.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age, or 16 years old with parental consent, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good physical health. The Food and Drug Administration changes blood donor eligibility guidelines periodically.

Individuals with eligibility questions are invited to email canidonate@cbccts.org or call 1-800-388-GIVE.