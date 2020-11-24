DARE students raise money for meals

Under the direction of Shelby County Sheriff John Lenhart, Deputies, left to right, Josh Spicer, Bill Booth and Brian Strunk, delivered Thanksgiving food baskets to four Shelby County families on Tuesday, Nov. 24. The holiday food baskets were made possible by donations received from fifth grade DARE students from the Botkins, Jackson Center, Fort Loramie and Hardin-Houston school districts. Fifth grade students recently completed a “Good Citizenship” assignment while completing the DARE program. Students completed extra chores at home to earn extra money and then donated their earnings towards the costs of the food for the food baskets. School administrators nominated the families that could use the extra help during the Thanksgiving holiday season. This is the sixth consecutive year for the project and continues to be a huge success.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News