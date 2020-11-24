Emergency Disaster Services receives donation

SIDNEY – Chainer’s Field of Scream presented The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services with a check for $610 on Nov. 8.

This donation was raised during Chainer’s Field of Screams last two weekends of operation.

“Chainer’s Field of Screams actively expresses their motto of ‘Doing the most good, one scream at a time’ through giving back to the community,” owner Craig Pence said. “We support the local first responders, so we felt that EDS, who serves those first responders, was a worthy cause to donate to.”

The Salvation Army’s Emergency Disaster Services is known for meeting the basic needs of first responders and survivors in disaster situations. The EDS team, comprised of volunteers, is deployed to emergency and disaster situations where physical and emotional support is needed.

Volunteers try to meet the basic needs of survivors and first responders in the field (food, water, shelter). Once those needs have been met, EDS provides support, encouragement and assistance striving to make their lives whole again.

Capt. Samantha Lockard presented EDS to the Shelby County Firemen’s Association at its September meeting. Those present said they would utilize EDS services if The Salvation Army was to provide them.

Lockard worked with Sidney Fire Department and Shelby County Dispatch to work out a notification system that would work best for The Salvation Army and the fire departments.

“Just five days after working out the details with Sidney Fire Department, we received our first call for assistance,” Lockard said. “We were not prepared, but we did the best we could to provide the firefighter with coffee, water and sandwiches.”

Since that first call, The Salvation Army has been working hard to get everything in order so that the EDS team is prepared and well equipped for the next call.

The Salvation Army’s EDS team is volunteer driven. Anyone who is interested in volunteering with The Salvation Army’s EDS team can contact Lockard at 937-492-8412 for more information.