Ohio’s Hospice offers virtual memorial program

DAYTON — Ohio’s Hospice is offering Hope for the Holidays, a virtual memorial program to honor and remember loved ones during the holiday season. This program is available through Pathways of Hope, a grief and bereavement service of Ohio’s Hospice.

For the first time, this service is available to the community to watch individually or to share with family and friends to organize their own memorial service, virtually. During the holiday season, it is an important time to remember and to celebrate the lives of loved ones.

“It can be very healing to honor and memorialize a loved one,” Deb Holt, bereavement counseling professional at Ohio’s Hospice, said. “The Hope for the Holidays program gives a message of hope and practical tips for handling holiday grief.”

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, many traditions and celebrations, including the holidays, have been altered. The Hope for the Holidays program will give family members an opportunity to honor loved ones, as well as cope with feelings of grief and loss that are felt during the holiday season after the loss of a loved one.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has created multiple challenges for those grieving the loss of a loved one. Even though families and loved ones may need to physically distance, connection with others is crucial. The Hope for the Holidays program can help those grieving connect virtually this holiday season,” Holt said.

Online registration is available to view the Hope for the Holidays virtual program. Registrants will receive access to the program video and a corresponding tip sheet with information about how to hold their own memorial service to celebrate and remember their loved ones. To learn more or to register, visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Hope2020.

Additional resources for those struggling with grief are available through Pathways of Hope. Pathways of Hope provides grief support services to anyone in the community. Visit www.OhiosHospice.org/Pathways for more information or to find a support location.