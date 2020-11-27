A Christmas tradition

A barn scene is one of the Christmas scenes that fill a window at Ron and Nita’s this year. Store owner Juanita McCrum has made a tradition of decorating her display windows every year for Christmas. This year other displays include a manger scene, Sidney Fire Station No. 1 and an all white forest scene.

A barn scene is one of the Christmas scenes that fill a window at Ron and Nita’s this year. Store owner Juanita McCrum has made a tradition of decorating her display windows every year for Christmas. This year other displays include a manger scene, Sidney Fire Station No. 1 and an all white forest scene. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/11/web1_SDN112820WindowDecor.jpg A barn scene is one of the Christmas scenes that fill a window at Ron and Nita’s this year. Store owner Juanita McCrum has made a tradition of decorating her display windows every year for Christmas. This year other displays include a manger scene, Sidney Fire Station No. 1 and an all white forest scene. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News