Police log

FRIDAY

-3:49 a.m.: theft. A laptop computer was reported stolen in the 500 block of Addy Avenue.

-12:39 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Logan Lee Allen Cowman, 19, of Sidney, was arrested on a charge of driving under OVI suspension.

THURSDAY

-2:39 a.m.: disorderly conduct. Police responded to a reported fight in the 100 block of West Court Street.

WEDNESDAY

-11:51 p.m.: theft. A bicycle was reported stolen in the 500 block of East Court Street.

-11:06 p.m.: assault. An assault was reported in the 1100 block of Hilltop Avenue.

-8:55 p.m.: theft. Smart video doorbells were reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

-7:36 p.m.: disorderly conduct. Anthony S. Martin, 58, of Sidney, was arrested on disorderly conduct and trespassing charges in the 200 block of Jefferson Street.

-5:35 p.m.: aggravated menacing. An aggravated menacing was reported in the 500 block of South Main Avenue.

-11:48 a.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 1500 block of Westlake Drive.

Crashes

Luis Edgardo Colon Pons was cited with a turning at intersections violation following a crash at 9:27 p.m. Wednesday.

Pons was turning left from Wilson Avenue onto Park Street when he reportedly struck a parked car owned by Richard W. Poppelman, of Sidney.

• Lexi Roediger, 21, of Botkins, was charged with failure to control/weaving following a crash at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday.

Roediger was traveling eastbound in the 200 block of East Court Street when she reportedly struck a parked car owned by Alyssa Stockstill, of Sidney. Stockstill’s vehicle then struck another parked vehicle that’s owned by Denario Price, of Sidney.

• Emily P. Riggle, 19, of Patriot, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 7:17 p.m. Wednesday.

Riggle was traveling on the southbound offramp from Interstate 75 toward state Route 47 and struck the vehicle of Mary E. Kranenburg, 38, of Anna, who was stopped at a traffic light.

• Javier Rivera, 32, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a three-vehicle crash at 5:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Donna E. Deshner, 59, of Sidney was eastbound on state Route 47 at Interstate 75 when she suddenly had to stop. Wyatt Bensman, 20, of Sidney, stopped behind Deshner. Rivera then reportedly rear-ended Bensman’s vehicle, causing Bensman’s vehicle to strike Deshner’s vehicle.

• Kayla Cornett, 26, of Sidney, was cited with an assured clear distance ahead violation following a two-vehicle crash at 4:42 p.m. Wednesday.

Cornett was traveling westbound on North West Avenue and reportedly rear-ended a vehicle of Stephanie Strunk, 37, of Sidney, that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of North West Avenue and North West North Avenue.

Compiled by Kyle Shaner.

