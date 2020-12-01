A garden of snow and lights

The first substantial snow of the season covers the garden located at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and E Lyndhurst Street on Monday, Nov. 30. Santa normally stops by the garden each year but will not make an appearance this year due to COVID-19.
