A garden of snow and lights

The first substantial snow of the season covers the garden located at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and E Lyndhurst Street on Monday, Nov. 30. Santa normally stops by the garden each year but will not make an appearance this year due to COVID-19.

The first substantial snow of the season covers the garden located at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and E Lyndhurst Street on Monday, Nov. 30. Santa normally stops by the garden each year but will not make an appearance this year due to COVID-19. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN120220SnowLights.jpg The first substantial snow of the season covers the garden located at the intersection of Broadway Avenue and E Lyndhurst Street on Monday, Nov. 30. Santa normally stops by the garden each year but will not make an appearance this year due to COVID-19. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News