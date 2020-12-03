Davidson named Kiwanis Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Regan Davidson their December 2020 Teen of the Month.

Davidson is a senior at Jackson Center High School. She achieves a 4.0 GPA and currently ranks first in her class.

She is the daughter of Jeffery andJanice Davidson, of Sidney.

Her academic activities and academic honors and awards include: National Honor Society (Chapter President, August 2020); Academia (Team Captain August 2020); Sophomore distinguished student award in May 2019; Nominated to participate in the National Youth Leadership Forum for Medicine in Boston, Massachusetts in September 2018; Merit Roll for the past four years; Americanism Test Winner in January 2018; Top Student for Geometry in May 2018; English 10 in May 2019; and Anatomy and Physiology in May 2020.

Her extra-curricular, community activities for the past four years include: Volleyball team; Softball team; Drama Club; School Musical; School Band; FCCLA; and as a volunteer at the multiple handicapped (MH) homecoming and prom. For the past three years, Davidson has been a member of Student Council and is a multiple handicapped buddy/mentor. For the past two years, Davidson has been involved in School Choir; Big Brothers and Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County; and Venturing Crew 970. Davidson is also involved in Shelby County Youth United Way; and was a Junior Class Officer.

Davidson’s extra-curricular, community honors and awards include: Silver Medal Recipient at the National Competition for FCCLA in 2017; Lead Role in the musical for the past four years; Two year letter winner for softball and volleyball; Student Council President; Student Council Representative; Venturing President for two years; Junior Class Secretary; FCCLA historian; FCCLA secretary; FCCLA vice president.

After high school graduation, Davidson plans to attend Ball State University, where she has been accepted into the Honors College. Davidson plans on obtaining a bachelor’s degree in respiratory therapy. After college graduation, she hopes to work at a rural hospital, eventually purchasing a house and starting a family with her future significant other.

“Regan is involved in many activities both inside and outside of school. You can be sure that if Regan is involved she is going to put her full effort into making the activity the best it can be. Regan does not take shortcuts or try to cut corners; instead she is willing to go the extra mile to make it meaningful for others involved. Regan cares about others and this can be seen in the career path she has chosen. Regan is very deserving of the teen of the month honor,” Jackson Center High School Principal Jeff Reese said.