Police log

WEDNESDAY

-11:35 p.m.: theft — without consent. A 1999 Lexus, valued at $2,500, was reported stolen in the 800 block of Norwood Avenue.

-5:06 p.m.: theft of prescription. Twenty Olanzapine pills, valued at $10, were reported stolen in the 400 block of Summit Street.

-2:41 p.m.: contempt. Crystal Dawn Marlow, 43, of Sidney, was arrested on a contempt warrant.

MONDAY

-10:07 a.m.: theft. Merchandise, valued at $51, was reported stolen at Menards on Lester Avenue.

SUNDAY

-7:54 p.m.: theft. Clothing, valued at $50, a Bluetooth speaker, valued at $100, and bedding, valued at $50, were reported stolen in the 300 block of North Ohio Avenue.

Crashes

Tabitha R. Bales, 32, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 3:48 p.m.

Bales was backing out of a parking spot onto County Road 25A and into the pathway of a northbound vehicle driven by Amanda Elaine Brandewie, 42, of Anna, causing a collision.

• Steve Clyde Carey, 70, of Sidney, was cited with starting and backing after a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday at 9:35 p.m.

Carey was backing out of a parking spot in front of 135 N. Ohio Ave. when he hit the southbound vehicle on North Ohio Avenue that was driven by Brandy L. Martin, 38, of Botkins.

• Macey A. Elliot, 19, of Sidney, was cited with obedience control devices after a three-vehicle crash on Monday at 5:02 p.m.

Elliot was traveling northbound in the 200 block of Vandemark Road when she failed to stop in time at the red light, slid through the intersection and hit the passenger’s side of an eastbound vehicle that was going across Vandemark Road from a private drive and headed to Kroger’s parking lot. The collision into the vehicle driven by Heather Rae Althauser, 43, of Anna, caused Althauser’s vehicle to be pushed into the vehicle, driven by Thomas P. Milligan, 60, of Sidney, which was sitting at the light facing the west in Kroger parking lot’s private drive.

Fire, rescue

THURSDAY

-2:06 to 9:51 a.m.: medical. Medics responded to five calls.

WEDNESDAY

-9:26 a.m. to 11:02 p.m.: medical. Medics responded to seven calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.