Parade celebrates end of chemo for boy

Alex Lacy, 7, of Sidney, son of Melissa and Aaron Lacy, watches a firetruck go by his house on Wells Drive that was part of a parade held in honor of Alex’s last day of chemotherapy on Friday, Dec. 4. The parade included family friends, the Sidney police cruisers, Sidney and Fort Loramie fire trucks and four-wheelers. For a grand finale family friend Zack Bosslet drove past on a four-wheeler while shooting off fireworks mounted to the back of his vehicle. Alex has been treated with chemotherapy for three years after he was diagnosed with leukemia in August of 2017. Signs congratulating Alex were placed along Hoewisher Road. Bosslet also came up with the idea to donate a bell to the Dayton Children’s Hospital in honor of Alex for children to ring when they mark a milestone in their cancer treatment. The bell was paid for and donated by Victory Machine and Fabrication, LLC. which is where Bosslet works.

https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6677-1.jpg Alex Lacy reacts to fireworks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6706-1.jpg Alex Lacy reacts to fireworks. https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6663-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6673-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6681-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6692-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_DSC_6713-1.jpg https://www.sidneydailynews.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/47/2020/12/web1_SDN120720ChemoParade-1.jpg Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News