Several careflighted after crash

At around 7 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5 two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of State Route 705 and Hardin Wapakoneta Road. At least 3 people in the vehicle on the right were careflighted from Wilson Health. A total of 5 people were in the vehicle. The one person in the vehicle on the left was transported by ambulance to a hospital. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crash.

