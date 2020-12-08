Wapakoneta Post announces Trooper of the Year

WAPAKONETA – Ohio State Highway Trooper Alex J. Lampert has been selected 2020 Trooper of the Year at the Wapakoneta post.

The selection of Lampert, 34, is in recognition of outstanding service during 2020 at the Wapakoneta Post. Fellow officers stationed at the Wapakoneta Post, chose Trooper Lampert based on leadership abilities, professional ethics, courteous treatment of others, enthusiastic work attitude, and cooperation with supervisors, peers, and the public.

Lampert is now in contention for the District and State Trooper of the Year Award to be announced at a later date.

Lampert joined the Highway Patrol in 2012 and has served at the Wapakoneta throughout his career. Originally from St. Marys, Lampert is a graduate of Memorial High School.

Lampert and his wife Jill, currently lives in St. Marys with their children, Braylon, Bailey, Zoey, and Zane.