Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office offers new program

WAPAKONETA — The Auglaize County Sheriff’s Office will be offering a new program free to the resident of Auglaize County called S.P.O.T. (Special Population Operations Team). The goal of our new program is to increase the effectiveness of communication and interaction with residents of all ages that may have special considerations in case of an emergency. Such considerations may include: Alzheimer’s, dementia, schizophrenia, PTSD, autism, ADHD, developmental disability, down syndrome, blindness, deafness, language barriers or differently-abled.

The initial sign-up step would be to contact our office to register your family member. A S.P.O.T. coordinator would provide you with a registration form and questionnaire. Once the information is completed, the information will be transferred into our dispatch system. This would allow for instant access to law enforcement and first responders. The Wapakoneta Police Department, Waynesfield Police Department, Cridersville Police Department, New Knoxville Police Department, St. Marys Police Department, New Bremen Police Department and Minster Police Department have joined with the sheriff’s office to implement this program within their communities.

“This program will assist deputies and officers who respond to these critical calls to have up to date information and locations of potential victims they are dealing with while going to the call. They potentially will be updated with critical information, and potential locations of the person they are looking for, and can begin that process immediately. Please consider contacting our office with information so we can all work together to potentially save a life” Sheriff Solomon said in a press release.

If you are interested in registering a family member, or would like more information for the S.P.O.T. program, please contact the Auglaize County S.P.O.T. Coordinators Deputy Samuel Blank and Detective Brian Little at 633@auglaizecounty.org or 419-739-6565