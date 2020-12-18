Roller skating around the Christmas tree

Mynah Scott, front, 14, of Sidney, son of Nicki Barker and Bill Barker, lifts himself up after catching a ball during a game of dodgeball at Rolling Hills Skate on Sunday, Dec. 13. The dodgeball was one of the activities held at Family Christmas Free Skate.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

Brynlee Zimmerman, left, 4, gets some help roller skating from her brother Tayden Zimmerman, 6, both of St. Marys, children of Lee and Kacey Zimmerman, at Rolling Hills Skate on Sunday, Dec. 13. The dodgeball was one of the activities held for Family Christmas Free Skate.