Cattle weigh-in procedures change for 2021 fair

SIDNEY – Cattle weigh-in procedures will change for the 2021 Shelby County Fair, the Fair Board learned during the Dec. 16 monthly meeting.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, exhibitors will be given a tag for their cattle instead of having a traditional weigh-in day, Fair Board member Cathy Platfoot reported. Exhibitors then will need to submit photographs along with their entries.

The new system is similar to how Auglaize and Logan counties are handling tagging, Platfoot said, and also is in line with procedures used for other species of animals at the Shelby County Fair.

Because there won’t be a weigh-in day, there won’t be prizes for weight gain this year. Platfoot said the hope is the traditional weigh-in methods and weight gain competition can return for the 2022 fair.

In other actions, the Fair Board selected Carol Pierce of Digital Avenue to produce its 2021 fair book and handle advertising.

Pierce and AIM Media both submitted bids of $12,000 for fair book production and advertising services.

AIM’s bid included the printing of a traditional fair book. Pierce said she will create a traditional fair book for the Shelby County Fair website and will create a smaller print version.

Pierce also said she’ll offer additional help in securing sponsorships for the fair and will pursue new advertising methods such as digital billboards and direct mailings to Shelby County residents.

Vice President Matt Henman suggested the Fair Board should host a gun raffle fundraiser. An in-person event would have been preferable, he said, but isn’t advisable this year because of the pandemic.

After a discussion, the board voted in favor of having the raffle with guns supplied by Tactical Solutions Firearms & Accessories, of Sidney. Henman hopes to have tickets to distribute at the board’s January meeting.

Shelby County Maintenance Supervisor Chris Roediger said Upper Valley Career Center students would start working on benches soon.

Also, Roediger reported renovations to the Beige Building would begin Jan. 4. He’s still waiting to hear from the insurance company about damage to the Octagon Building that was caused by high winds in November.

Treasurer Eugene Schulze reported the Fair Board has a financial balance of $32,628.47. It has $5,167.73 in bills to be paid this month.

Also, Schulze presented a year-end financial report that has to be submitted to the state by Jan. 8.

The fair had $358,538 in cash receipts this year, down from $730,580 last year. It had $324,540 in disbursements this year, down from $710,373 last year.

The fair’s cash balance at the beginning of the year was $197,191 and ended the year at $231,186.

The board voted on executive committee members. Jake Yinger and Mitch Brautigam were selected while there was a tie for the third position between Mike York and Dan Geise. After a revote, Geise was voted onto the executive committee with Yinger and Brautigam.

President Eric Garber said he’s working to finalize committee assignments for the 2021 fair, emphasizing help was needed on the entertainment committee.

Board members were reminded to complete conflict of interest forms.

Platfoot was sworn in for her term on the Fair Board. Other board members were sworn in during the November meeting, from which Platfoot was absent.

Three people interviewed for the extension educator position. Someone to fill the position, which was created by the resignation of Cassie Dietrich, will be selected soon.

The Ohio Fair Managers Association will host a virtual meeting at noon Jan. 9. Board members can come to the fairgrounds if they want to sit in on the meeting.

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.

