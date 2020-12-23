Hardin-Houston approves leave for teachers

HOUSTON – The Hardin-Houston Local School Board of Education approved leave for two teachers among its actions at the Dec. 21 board meeting.

The board approved long-term sick leave for teacher Andrea Kittel and approved maternity leave for teacher Lauren Schwieterman.

It employed Rebecca Ryan as a classified substitute for the 2020-21 school year.

The board approved a stipend to Becky Heitman, as transportation coordinator, for the 2020-21 school year.

The Board of Education approved Ryan Maier as president pro tem for the reorganizational meeting on Jan. 11.

The board approved the cost principles-spending federal funds and procurement- federal grants/funds school board policies. It also approved all treasurer recommendations and authorized renewal of membership to Ohio School Boards Association for 2021.

The board entered executive session but didn’t take any action.

The reorganizational board meeting is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. Jan. 11 with the regular board meeting to follow in the media center.