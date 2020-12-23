Let yourself go

ONGOING

• Packer Historical Center, 112 W. Main St., Anna, is open Wednesdays and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. The hours will change to Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. beginning in September.

• Amos Memorial Library is currently open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit to 30 minutes. Children under the age of 16 should be accompanied by an adult. Patrons should expect a three to four day delay on returns due to cleaning procedures. Curbside pickup is still available during library hours.

• The Piqua Public Library is currently open from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Patrons are asked to wear a face mask when entering the library and limit their visit from 30 to 60 minutes. Only 30 patrons will be permitted inside the library at a time. In addition, the library will continue to offer curbside services. Patrons can request items by calling the Library at 937-773-6753 or by visiting the library’s online catalog at piqualibrary.org.

• The Auglaize District Public Library System is offering curbside services to patrons. Patrons can select items for pickup through the library’s online catalogue, or by calling their library. Patrons can schedule a pick-up time for their items online or with a librarian.

• The Historic Sidney Theatre hosts a virtual open mic night on their website and Facebook page every Saturday evening at 7 p.m. Musicians, singers, dancers, poets, comedians, and more are invited to send a video of them displaying their talent to the Historic Sidney Theatre’s Instagram, Facebook, or through email to office@sidneytheatre.com. All acts must be family-friendly and videos must be no longer than five minutes long. Acts that are chosen will be notified the week their act is featured in the show.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA will be hosting a variety of holiday mini-sessions for their classes. Mini-sessions for kinetics classes will be held Dec. 14 through 17. Mini-sessions for aquatics classes will be held Monday, Dec. 14 and Wednesday, Dec. 16. Mini-sessions for martial arts will be held Friday, Dec. 11 & 18, for anyone 6 years of age or older. Beginners classes will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. and cost for four classes is $11 for members and $22 for non-members; advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost for four classes is $22 for members and $40 for non-members.

• Martial arts classes teaching karate and jujitsu will be held from children aged 6 through adults at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Classes will be held on Fridays from 6 to 7 p.m. for beginners at a cost of $22 for members and $40 for non-members for four classes. Advanced classes will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. and cost $44 for members and $80 for non-members for four classes. All classes are taught by Sensei David Smith, in partnership with Jukido-Kai School-Martial Arts.

• Kinetics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Mommy & Me (parent & child, ages 10 to 24 months); Pre-School Gymnastics (ages 2 to 5); Youth Gymnastics (ages 6+); Pre-Team Gymnastics; Acrobatic Gymnastics; Cheerleading classes; Tumbling classes; and Competitive Gymnastics Team. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Aquatics classes are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA and include: Water Discovery/Exploration (parent & child, ages 6 months to 3 years); Preschool Swim Lessons (ages 3 to 6; swimmers in levels 1 through 3 must have a parent or adult in the water with the child); Youth Swim Lessons (ages 6+); Competitive Swim Team (Y Stingrays); Adult Swim Lessons (by appointment only); and Private & Semi-private Lessons available. For days, times and cost, please visit www.sidney-ymca.org.

• Brukner Nature Center is offering a “Backyard Wildlife Chat” program for anyone ages 3 to adult within a 30 mile radius of the Nature Center. Two Wildlife Ambassadors will come to a location of the participant’s choosing with hands-on props like furs, skulls, skins and skeletons for an educational experience. Cost for the program is $50 plus mileage for members and $75 plus mileage for nonmembers. Programs are offered during the day and can be arranged for the evening for an additional $25. If the weather isn’t favorable, the program will be rescheduled for a later date as this is an outdoor program only. To schedule a program, contact 937-698-6493 any time from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Brukner Nature Center’s Fall Art Gallery runs through Dec. 21 and features the quilt work of Lisa Hoblit. The exhibit is free for BNC members and just $2.50 per person for nonmembers, and can also be viewed online at 32auctions.com/hoblitquilts. Hours are 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, or by appointment. All sales of the artwork will support the BNC’s mission of wildlife conservation.

• Holiday Tumbling for kids ages 5 and up will be held on Dec. 30 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. This all-day event will be packed with tons of fun to help beat holiday boredom. Participants need to pack a lunch, swimsuit, and a towel.

• The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is collecting non-perishable items during the month of December to help neighbors in need. Anyone wishing to donate can drop off donations at any of the food barrels located throughout the Y. All items donated will be given to Agape Food Distribution.

• Registration for PEEP Winter 1 Session at Brukner Nature Center is currently open. Class sizes will be limited to 10 children and the classes will be 1.5 hours of mostly outdoor activity. PEEP is geared specifically for children ages 3 to 5 years old, who are potty-trained and not attending kindergarten or being homeschooled. State guidelines for COVID-19 will be followed. Sessions are offered Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, or Friday mornings from 9:30 to 11 a.m., or Thursday afternoons from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Winter PEEP Session 1 will run from Jan. 4 to Feb. 12. Cost for PEEP Winter 1 Session is only $55 for BNC Members per child, or $75 for nonmembers per child. Payment is accepted by cash or check only. To pre-register, call 937-698-6493 or email info@bruknernaturecenter.com.

• The Downtown Dayton Partnership has announced a new holiday feature in downtown Dayton, Holiday Lights on Main. The free attraction features hundreds of illuminated trees lighting up Main Street from Monument Avenue to Fifth Street and will be on display every night through the holiday season. Anyone can park along Main Street between the blocks of Second and Third streets for a full view of dozens of dancing lights on Courthouse Square, and a view of the 2020 Dayton Holiday Festival tree, illuminated by hundreds of thousands of lights. This holiday attraction is free and open to anyone to enjoy. The lights can also be observed as a pedestrian, and those in their cars can tune a radio to 97.1 FM to listen to the music that accompanies the light show.

THURSDAY, DEC. 31

• Raise the Roof for the Arts will be hosting a virtual open mic night in conjunction with the Historic Sidney Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. on the theatre’s Facebook page. Anyone interested in participating can upload their video to the theatre’s dropbox at https://www.dropbox.com/request/2PgLUQ3XMQv2yHn8PLf7. Videos must be no longer than 5 minutes and must be family-friendly. Deadline to upload a video is by the end of day on Dec. 30. For further questions please contact office@sidneytheatre.com.