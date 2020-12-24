Here comes Santa Claus

SIDNEY – Santa Claus has assured the children of Shelby County that his reindeer will be ready for Christmas, although one needed to put in extra work to shed some pounds after Thanksgiving.

Santa, in an interview with the Sidney Daily News, said children have asked about his reindeer a lot this year. During his visits to downtown Sidney, he told them most of the reindeer were ready to pull the sleigh.

“All of them but Comet,” Santa said during his interview last week. “He’s still trying to get over Thanksgiving. He’s trying to get into shape.”

Although Comet has needed extra exercise in the weeks leading up to Christmas, Santa is confident he’ll be ready to take flight.

Santa and his elves have made seven trips to downtown Sidney this year, drawn to the community because of its beauty and its wonderful people.

“The downtown is beautiful. I was on my way and looked down and saw Sidney, and it was beautiful, and I wanted to stop. The people were great so I decided to keep coming back,” Santa said, adding local businesses have provided coupons for him to give to kids. “Plus The Spot’s pie is amazing.”

In his visits to Shelby County, Santa has met with a lot of boys and girls. The local children have been very good this year, he said.

“At least they tell me they have,” Santa said with a laugh. “Yeah, they’ve been good.”

Kids have asked for a variety of gifts and instructed Santa where to leave them.

“A unicorn is the No. 1 thing for a girl followed by a Barbie Dream House,” he said. “And for a boy, a tablet and a dirt bike.”

Santa was moved by some children’s requests, particularly one little girl.

“I asked what she wanted for Christmas,” Santa said. “She kind of stared down at the ground, she looked back at her mom, and I told her she could ask for absolutely anything. She wants her pappaw to get better so she can see him at Christmas.”

Santa also has a wish this year.

“If I could pick one thing, it’s that we have a white Christmas,” he said.

Whether it snows or not, Santa loves this time of year and the joy that it brings.

“The hope and cheer that it brings to everybody,” he said. “People kind of forget what’s going on in the world, and they celebrate with their families.”

Santa Claus visits with a child during one of his trips to downtown Sidney. Photo courtesy of Nicolas Morris Santa takes a few minutes out of his busy schedule to be interviewed by SDN reporter Kyle Shaner by phone. Sitting with Santa is Mrs. Claus. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News Santa Claus waves goodbye while leaving downtown Sidney. Photo courtesy of Hemp Imagery

The man in red visits Shelby County children

By Kyle Shaner kshaner@sidneydailynews.com

Reach the writer at kshaner@sidneydailynews.com or 937-538-4824.