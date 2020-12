Firefighters remove a stove that started a fire in a house at 6515 Palestine Street in Pemberton at around 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 30. The Miami Township Fire Department, Maplewood Fire Department and Miami Township EMS responded to the fire.

Nick Garrett | Sidney Daily News