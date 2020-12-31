Donations received for welding booths

NEW KNOXVILLE – The progress on the new welding booths was shared at the Monday, Dec. 28, New Knoxville Board of Education meeting.

Kim Waterman, superintendent and K-3 principal, told the Board that so far, instructor Rusty Knapke had collected $10,500 in donations toward the purchase of welding booths. These booths are part of the district’s new Agriculture program which is planned to begin in the 2021-22 school year.

Those who donated funds included Bambauer Equipment, New Knoxville Supply, Brett Fledderjohann and Tom and Diane Fledderjohann.

Waterman reminded the board that Knapke’s goal is to have four welding booths installed, at a cost of $4400 each and an exhaust system which would cost $12,968.

Grades 4 to 12 Principal Jenny Fledderjohann reported the homecoming court has been named. Freshman include Lauren Wingler and Andrew Leffel, Sophomores were Mia Metzger and Kaj Miller, Junior representatives are Max Henschen and Ellie Gabel, and seniors are Gretchen Dwenger, Lola Thompson, Morgan Leffel, Nick Tinnerman-Topp, Sam Anspach and Brandon Smith.

Fledderjohann also said the homecoming game would be Saturday, Jan. 30, prior to the junior varsity boys basketball game versus Spencerville. She added they had not made a decision on homecoming activities.

The principal also said the winners of the Dec. 15 Spelling Bee for grades 4 to 8 were sixth -grader Lily Bauer in first place, sixth-grader Hayden Temple won second place, and seventh-grader Isiah Huston taking third place.

The winners of the virtual talent show were James Blosser winning first place, Hayden Temple winning second and Sam Anspach and his band winning third.

Finally, she congratulated the Agriculture and Technology Mechanical Systems team for placing third in the state contest. She also said Eli Steinke was recognized for placing 10th individually in the contest.

In board action, the following personnel actions were approved: Year round girls and boys weight training is Meg Lageman, high school track coach is Samantha Fledderjohann, assistant varsity track is Link Noykos, varsity baseball is Kyle Merges and after-school tutor is Haley Dicke.

The board also approved the use of virtual board meetings as a contingency plan. Currently, the board is continuing their in-person meetings.

Also, the board set the 2021 organizational and regular board meeting for Monday, Jan. 11, at 7 p.m. At that meeting, there will be a hearing to discuss the 2021-22 school calendar.

By Sandy Rose Schwieterman For the Sidney Daily News

The writer is a regular contributor to the Sidney Daily News.

