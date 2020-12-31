Lehman creates director of development position

SIDNEY — Lehman Catholic High School has created a new position at the school.

The director of development, in partnership with the president and Lehman Foundation, is charged with creating the vision and strategy for the school’s development and advancement initiatives. Responsible for philanthropy, this individual will grow and build relationships with donors, alumni, and stakeholders to increase annual fund giving and grow Lehman Catholic’s endowed funds.

“The Development Director will play a critical leadership role in helping us realize our strategic vision as we position Lehman Catholic to best meet the changing needs of our students and community,” said Josh Ater, president of Lehman Catholic. “As we head into our 50th-year celebration, this new role will be instrumental in strengthening our culture of philanthropy and raising the funds needed to support and advance our mission.”

Deadline to apply for the job is Jan. 31, 2021. For more information, contact the school.