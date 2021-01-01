On the agendas

Sidney City Council

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a special meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 6:15 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

The purpose of the meeting is for City Council to hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.

SIDNEY — The Sidney City Council will hold a workshop session meeting on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held by a hybrid method, with board members in attendance in council chambers and others welcome to join virtually.

There will discussions on E-Bikes and the cooking with a cop program, a review City Council rules and the City Charter.

Council will review the upcoming Zoning Board/Planning Commission Agenda for Monday, Jan. 19, 2021, and review the prospective City Council Agenda items for the next 30 days.

Council will also hold an executive session to consider the employment of a public employee.