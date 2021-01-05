Community calendar

THURSDAY, JAN. 7
• The Writer’s Club meeting at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• The Nar-Anon at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
FRIDAY, JAN. 8
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Friday Night Group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
SATURDAY, JAN. 9
• Saturday Morning Eye Opener group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from 10 to 11 a.m. at Sidney First United Methodist Church, 230 E. Poplar St., Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Sidney Woman of Hope group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
MONDAY, JAN. 11
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• Primary Purpose Group of of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
TUESDAY, JAN. 12
• Sidney group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 13
• Sit ‘N Stitch at the Piqua Public Library has been postponed indefinitely due to the concerns surrounding COVID-19.
• Sidney Noon group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy will be held from noon to 1 p.m. at St. John Lutheran Church, 120 W. Water St. Sidney. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on meetings or visit aa.org for more information.
• 12 and 12 group of Alcoholics Anonymous of Covington-Piqua-Sidney-Troy in-person meetings have been postponed indefinitely. Please contact 937-622-1294 for information on virtual meetings or visit aa.org for more information.