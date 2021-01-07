A game fit for the gods

A German shepherd named Zeus snatches a frisbee out of the air that was thrown by his owner, Jacob Jones, right, of Sidney, at Tawawa Park on Wednesday, Jan. 7. Jones said he plays catch with Zeus several times a week and on Saturdays a number of other German shepherd owners get together at Tawawa Park for their dogs to socialize.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News