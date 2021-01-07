Amos Memorial Public Library Children’s Department Assistant Dawn Rankin, of Piqua, paints a cozy fireplace scene on the library windows on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The scene goes with the libraries’ winter reading program theme of “Snuggle, Sleep, Survive.”

Amos Memorial Public Library Children's Department Assistant Dawn Rankin, of Piqua, paints a cozy fireplace scene on the library windows on Wednesday, Jan. 7. The scene goes with the libraries' winter reading program theme of "Snuggle, Sleep, Survive." Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News