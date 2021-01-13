Sidney-Shelby County YMCA accepting applications for 2021 scholarships

SIDNEY — The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA is proud to have been strengthening Shelby County for over 50 years. One of the ways the Y has strengthened the community is by presenting two deserving high school seniors one of two memorial scholarships annually.

The Sidney-Shelby County YMCA now is accepting applications for the 2021 Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship and the Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship. Application packets have been mailed to all area high schools and also are available at the Sidney-Shelby County YMCA. Copies of the Lantz and Schauer applications also may be printed off the Y’s website at www.sidney-ymca.org.

The Lee E. Schauer Memorial Scholarship was established in 1989 by family and friends to honor the memory of Lee E. Schauer, who lost his life in a tragic accident the summer before his senior year of high school. It is a $12,000 scholarship payable over four years, and students must establish proof of satisfactory progress to renew each year.

It is the wish of the Schauer family that this scholarship is awarded to a college-bound high school senior who is a Shelby County resident for whom the award will truly make a difference. For that reason, the award is intended to reach those students who may not qualify for other scholarships; “average” students who are involved in their community and in school activities, who are leaders and display character traits like caring, honesty, respect and responsibility, but whose GPA may eliminate them from consideration for other scholarships will be given extra consideration. YMCA membership is not required, however, applicants who are members and also volunteered at the Y will receive additional consideration.

The Jim Lantz Memorial Scholarship was established in 2011 by generous benefactors in memory of Jim, who was a sophomore at Sidney High School. Tragically, he died in an automobile accident in November of 1986. He would have graduated in June 1989.

This scholarship is a one-year nonrenewable $1,000 scholarship. Applicants must be a college-bound high school senior and a Shelby County resident. The minimum GPA for qualification is 2.5, and after qualification GPA is not a factor.

Applicants must demonstrate leadership qualities and commitment to community service as a volunteer, with additional credit for volunteer services at the YMCA. Additionally, applicants must exemplify Christian values. Need also will be a factor in determining the recipient. As with the Schauer Scholarship, YMCA membership is not required, however, applicants who are members and also volunteered at the Y will receive additional consideration.

For complete details on these scholarships, visit www.sidney-ymca.org or stop by the Y.

Applications for both scholarships must be returned no later than the April 2 deadline to the YMCA, 300 E. Parkwood St., Sidney, OH 45365. Applications will be reviewed by a selection committee, and finalists will be invited to the Y for an interview. Questions may be directed to Pam Fultz at 937-492-9134 or pfultz@sidney-ymca.org.