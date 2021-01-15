Making a mooove

A cow peaks out from inside an animal trailer in the parking lot of Custenborder Field on Friday, Jan. 15. The trailer, being driven by Mike Zoldak, of Rushsylvania, was making a stop so Zoldak could eat lunch. Zoldak’s wife, Julie Zoldak, brought him a meal from Wendy’s because he couldn’t fit the trailer through the Wendy’s drive thru. Zelda was transferring the cows from a farm in Greenville to one in Rushsylvania so the cows would have a better environment for calving.

Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News