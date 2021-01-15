Trustee positions available at Houston Community Association

HOUSTON — The Houston Community Association will not have their Annual Dinner Meeting this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Association is in need of trustees. Anyone interested in a trustee position can attend the regular monthly meeting held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 3. During this meeting officers will be elected and annual business activities will be taken care of.

Membership dues are now being accepted. Dues can be mailed to HCA, P.O. Box 368, Houston, OH 45333-0368. Rates are $10 per family, $5 for a single person, $4 for retired couples, $2 for retired singles and $2 for disabled persons. Anyone interested in a lifetime membership can call Tana at 937-773-6686 for rates. Rates are based on the oldest person residing in the home.

For hall rentals, please contact 937-419-4197. Visit www.houstonca.org to learn about rental rates, hall availability, trustees and officers, and upcoming events.

There will be a Craft Show on March 6, held in the Association building located at 5005 Russia-Houston Road. Anyone who would like to participate in the event can contact Phil Cozad at 937-658-2860.

Community Blood Center will offer a blood drive in the building on March 8 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. Appointments can be scheduled online at http://www.donortime.com.