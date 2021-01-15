Lehman Catholic senior named Kiwanis Teen of the Month

SIDNEY — The Sidney Noon Kiwanis Club named Maximilian “Max” Schmiesing their January 2021 Teen of the Month. Schmiesing is a senior at Lehman Catholic High School. He achieves a 4.0 GPA and currently ranks first in his class.

Schmiesing is the son of Greg and Christina Schmiesing, of Sidney.

His academic activities and academic honors and awards include: Class Treasurer (2017 to 2019), School Ambassador, Student Council Treasurer (2020 to 2021); National Honor Society Vice President; First Honor all quarters of high school; State Science Olympiad Team (2018 to 2019); and Science Fair Districts Top Microbiology Project.

His extracurricular community activities include: Soccer; Tennis; Musical; Mass Server; PSR teaching volunteer; 4-H member; Pro-Life Guards President; CAVS 4 A Cure; Interact; Academia; Sketch Club; and Limelighters.

Schmiesing’s extracurricular community honors and awards include: Soccer: Co-Rookie of the Year (2017 to 2018); Coach’s Award (2018 to 2019); Co-MVP (2020); Pro-Life Oratory contest winner; and the recipient of the Tennis Coach’s Award (2018 to 2019).

After high school graduation, Schmiesing plans to attend Franciscan University where he plans to study English Literature and English Writing.

“Max is a hardworking and diligent individual. He is involved in many of our school’s extracurricular activities and yet is ableto manage his time and give 100% to each organization. He has impressive academic achievements and is currently maintaining a 4.0 grade point average. He demonstrates a drive to excel and succeed in the classroom and outside the classroom. Max has shown outstanding leadership ability at Lehman Catholic High School. He leads through his actions. This was evident when he was selected as a Senior Kairos Retreat Leader. He has also spent extra time helping the younger members of his athletic teams and the music programs with their fundamental skills, understanding the game, and helping these students feel a part of these teams.

“Max’s character is a quality that makes him stand out from other students at Lehman Catholic High School. Max is a responsible, self-confident and pleasant individual. He shows a genuine concern for others and he is not afraid to stand up and go against the norm to do the right thing. He will also lend a helping hand to any student or teacher at the school, without hesitation. He is always polite and respectful toward adults and students. Our school’s purpose and mission is to be great, by fostering individual discovery, excellence and dynamic faith. Max exemplifies his mission and is a great ambassador for Lehman Catholic High School, the community, and his family,” Lehman Catholic High School Principal Denise Stauffer said.