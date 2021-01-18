VFW Post 4239 Auxiliary offers scholarships

SIDNEY – VFW Post 4239 Auxiliary is offering scholarships in the amount of $250-$500 to students who are graduating from high school and planning to pursue some form of higher education.

To be eligible, applicants must apply for this scholarship in the year of anticipated graduation from an accredited high school and must indicate on the application that they have been accepted for admission to a four-year, two-year, community collage or university, or a trade or career development school in the first term following graduation.

Applicants may only be sponsored by their parents, grandparents or great-grandparents who are members in good standing of the VFW Post 4239, Sidney.

Applications can be picked up at the Sidney Veterans Center after Feb. 1 or by emailing marshajones70@yahoo.com or vfwpost4239@woh.rr.com.