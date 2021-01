SIDNEY — Sherry Moran, of Sidney, has been a member of the Senior Center of Shelby County for a little over two years.

When asked why she joined the Center, her response was, “you don’t stop playing because you get old. You get old because you stop playing!”

She joined because she was encouraged by a friend and once she did, was surprised at how many people she knew but hadn’t seen since High School.

Her favorite activities include Moove N Groove class, Line Dancing class and the Dances.