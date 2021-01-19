Botkins Board of Education hosts reorganizational meeting

BOTKINS – The Botkins Board of Education hosted reorganizational and regular board meetings on Jan. 13.

Neil Boerger was elected president of the Botkins Board of Education for the 2021 calendar year, and Mark Goubeaux was elected vice president.

Goubeaux was designated the Botkins Board of Education legislative liaison to the Ohio School Boards Association during 2021 and the Botkins Board of Education student achievement liaison during 2021.

The board designated the school treasurer as the Botkins Board of Education member to attend public records training as required by the Ohio Revised Code during 2021.

It designated the Sidney Daily News and the Wapakoneta Daily News as the official newspapers of the Botkins School District during 2021.

The board authorized the treasurer to secure advances from the Shelby County auditor when funds are available and payable to the school district, to invest any inactive funds at the most productive interest rate, to pay bills and to make appropriation modifications as needed within the limits of the appropriation measure, and to authorize the treasurer in conjunction with the board president to borrow funds in anticipation of tax receipts.

The board authorized the superintendent to employ such temporary personnel as needed for emergency situations, to serve as the district purchasing agent and to be the district Title IX compliance officer for Botkins School District.

Scott Bayless was appointed the treasurer pro-tempore in the treasurer’s absence during board meetings.

Neil Boerger and Scott Bayless were appointed to the Negotiations committee, Scott Bayless and Chris Monnin were appointed to the Park Board, Chris Monnin was appointed to the Botkins Community Improvement Corporation, Mark Goubeaux was appointed to the Louise Sheets committee, Jason Wendel and Scott Bayless were appointed to the Boosters committee, Mark Goubeaux was appointed to the Scholarships committee, and Jason Wendel and Neil Boerger were appointed to the Finances committee.

The board approved the cost of bonding for the treasurer, school secretaries, superintendent, board president and other school employees as necessary for the calendar year 2021.

The board approved participation in all federal/title funds associated with the Comprehensive Continuous Improvement Plan, free lunch program, VoAg matching grant, Ohio K-12 network, etech, Rural Education Achievement Program and Advanced Placement virtual learning for 2021-22.

The board established the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m. in the school media center as the standard date, time and location for the regularly scheduled meetings of the Botkins Board of Education during 2021.

The board set compensation for Botkins Board of Education members at $40 per meeting for the calendar year 2021 with compensation not to exceed 12 meetings per year.

It approved expenses for board members, teachers, administrators and classified staff members for attending a professional meeting and when conducting school business, setting the mileage rate at 50 cents per mile.

The board set the cost to the public for copies of public records at 10 cents per page for the 2021 year.

During the regular meeting, the board set the rates for drivers education at $325 for Botkins students and $375 for non-Botkins students for the 2021-22 school year.

The board approved the purchase of a 72 passenger Blue Bird bus through Cardinal and the Southwestern Ohio Educational Purchasing Council bus purchase program at a cost of $82,879. Also, it authorized financing through TCF Equipment Finance in the form of a $35,804.26 down payment and two annual payments of $24,708.77.

The board adopted the 2021-22 school calendar as presented.

It moved to join the Ohio School Boards Association for the calendar year 2021 at a rate of $3,412.

The board approved to move the February regular board meeting to 7 p.m. Feb. 16 unless there is a tournament game; then it would stay on Feb. 10.

It also recognized the school board members for School Board Appreciation Month.