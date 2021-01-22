Police log

THURSDAY

-4:19 p.m.: identity theft. An identity theft was reported in the 200 block of Lunar Street.

-1:48 p.m.: probation violation. Haley Paige Elliot, 23, of Piqua, was arrested on a probation violation warrant.

-9:37 a.m.: criminal damaging. The driver’s side mirror on a GMC Acadia was reported damaged in the 500 block of North Main Avenue. The damage is set at $200.

-6:29 a.m.: driving under OVI suspension. Yolanda Franklin, 34, of Sidney, was served a citation for a charge of driving under OVI suspension.

Crashes

David E. Whitt, 45, of Sidney, was cited with a assured clear distance ahead after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 12:06 p.m.

Whitt was traveling northbound on Main Avenue when he hit the rear of the vehicle in front of him, driven by Earnest L. Vestal, 74, of Sidney, which he thought was going through the intersection at South Street but had stopped instead.

• Stacy Renee Jackson, 42, of Sidney, was cited with turning at intersections after a two-vehicle crash on Wednesday at 7:38 a.m.

Jackson had pulled up out of the traffic lane and on the right side of a stopped vehicle, driven by Devon John Manseri, 28, of Greenwood, Indiana, at the red light on the Interstate 75 exit ramp, which was waiting to turn right. When Manseri turned right, Jackson’s vehicle was in Manseri’s blind spot and was struck and then wedged between the Manseri’s vehicle and the guardrail.

.

Fire, rescue

FRIDAY

-5:02 to 5:43 a.m.: medical call. Crews responded to three calls; one was for mutual aid and one was cancelled en route.

THURSDAY

-8:54 a.m. to 9:10 p.m.: medical call. Crews responded to six calls.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.

Compiled by Sheryl Roadcap.